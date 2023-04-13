Litigation Surge - Indiana | Labor & Employment | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Surge - Indiana | Labor & Employment

Employment cases surged in Indiana on Wednesday. At least seven federal cases were filed, most of which allege race-based discrimination or wage-and-hour violations. Of note, online education company Indiana Connections Career Academy was sued for allegedly assigning more work to a black teacher than her white colleagues, and the Evansville Police Department is accused of granting special privileges to white officers and dismissing derogatory workplace comments as 'just jokes.'

April 13, 2023, 2:12 PM

