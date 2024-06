Litigation Surge - Copyright | iHeartMedia

IHeartMedia was hit with a cluster of copyright cases in Texas on Thursday. At least three copyright suits were filed against the media conglomerate in Texas Western District Court, all of which accuse iHeart of posting photographers' copyrighted images on its news websites without permission. All three cases were brought by the Sanders Law Group.

June 07, 2024

