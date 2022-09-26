Litigation Surge - Securities | Covetrus | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Securities | Covetrus

Covetrus, a provider of products, services and technology for veterinary practices, was hit with a cluster of shareholder actions last week in connection with the company's proposed sale to affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and TPG Global. The company saw at least three new suits last week, which is significantly above the typical weekly case count. The suits contend that Covetrus and its top officials misled investors by filing a materially incomplete proxy statement concerning the financial projections and the sales process of the company.

Business Services

September 26, 2022, 2:07 PM