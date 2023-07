Litigation Surge - California | Labor & Employment

Law.com Radar detected a flurry of wage-and-hour class actions on Thursday in California. Eight federal class actions were surfaced by the platform, well above the typical daily average. Companies under fire include Blue Apron, National Ready Mixed Concrete, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Walgreens and Yves Saint Laurent. Who's on defense? Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart is a go-to firm, representing the defendants in nearly half the lawsuits.

California

July 28, 2023, 12:38 PM

nature of claim: /