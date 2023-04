News From Law.com

Civil lawsuits that attorneys filed in South Florida courts surged in anticipation of the controversial "Tort Reform" bill Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law on March 24. In Broward, judges who presided over circuit and county civil cases last year from Feb. 13 to March 24 had an average of fewer than 150 cases. However, Broward Circuit Chief Judge Jack Tuter said the average now amounts to over 700 cases per judge in these civil divisions.

April 04, 2023, 12:28 PM

nature of claim: /