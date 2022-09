News From Law.com

In-house legal teams should brace for talent trouble, according to a survey of 751 legal professionals across 10 European countries and the U.S. According to the Future Ready Lawyer Survey 2022 released last week by legal software maker Wolters Kluwer, 70% of corporate lawyers surveyed say they're at least somewhat likely to leave their current position in the coming year.

Legal Services

September 20, 2022, 6:50 AM