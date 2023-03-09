New Suit

Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court case was brought by the Wentzel Law Offices on behalf of 7 South Aberdeen Street Condominium Association Inc. and other plaintiffs. The court action seeks a declaration that Travelers breached its duty to defend the plaintiffs in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01472, 7 South Aberdeen Street Condominium Association, Inc. et al v. Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America.

Insurance

March 09, 2023, 5:11 PM