Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Zelle LLP and Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Jones Day on behalf of 7-Eleven, accuses the defendant of withholding coverage for losses arising from the George Floyd protests. The case is 3:22-cv-02706, 7 Eleven, Inc. v. Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company Of America.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 05, 2022, 11:41 AM