Who Got The Work

Jordan M. Rand of Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg has entered an appearance for KRSM Inc. and Syed Kazmi in a pending franchise lawsuit. The action, filed Dec. 10 in New Jersey District Court by Quarles & Brady and Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy on behalf of 7-Eleven, accuses the defendants of refusing to return the plaintiff's premise, equipment and inventory after their franchise agreement was terminated. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi, is 3:22-cv-07220, 7-Eleven, Inc., v. Krsm Inc et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 24, 2023, 10:15 AM