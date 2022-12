New Suit - Contract

7-Eleven, the popular convenience store chain, sued KRSM Inc. and Syed Kazmi Saturday in New Jersey District Court over a franchise dispute. The lawsuit, brought by Quarles & Brady and Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy, accuses the defendants of refusing to return the plaintiff's premise, equipment and inventory after their franchise agreement was terminated. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-07220, 7-Eleven, Inc., v. Krsm Inc et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 12, 2022, 10:15 AM