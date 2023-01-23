7 Dentons Shareholders Split to Launch Private Equity Practi...

News From Law.com

Seven of Dentons Cohen & Grigsby's corporate and private equity shareholders, including two practice chairs, started at the Pittsburgh office of K&L Gates over the weekend as partners, establishing a private equity practice in their new firm's home town. Although K&L Gates has a "strong" private equity practice in other offices such as the Carolinas, the latest additions from Dentons will have an "immediate impact" on the firm's native office since they bring a significant amount of client business, said K&L Gates' Thomas J. Smith.

Legal Services

January 23, 2023, 10:20 AM