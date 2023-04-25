7 Days In, Ga. Legal Food Frenzy Nearly a Third to $1M Goal ...

News From Law.com

A seventh-day mini-challenge has provided a boost to the Georgia Legal Food Frenzy, the law industry's 12th annual statewide food drive. The event raises funds for the state's nine food banks and is co-sponsored by Feeding Georgia, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr's office and the State Bar of Georgia's Young Lawyers Division. The Frenzy, which started April 17 and ends Friday, had raised $266,790, just over a quarter to its $1 million goal, as of about 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Georgia

April 25, 2023, 7:12 PM

nature of claim: /