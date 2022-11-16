7 Courts Cant Agree on This Case of First Impression, as an ...

News From Law.com

A Houston area student drop-out that endured years of sexual harassment has drawn the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit into a Title IX issue that has split its sister circuit three to four. The seven sister circuits that have made decisions in similar cases are split over the meaning of "pervasive" student-on-student harassment, with three circuits ruling multiple incidents of harassment are required to meet the threshold and four holding students must demonstrate only that a school's deliberate indifference made harassment more likely, not that it actually led to additional post-notice incidents. "Our Circuit has not yet opined on what constitutes 'pervasive' harassment, and the (school) District did not raise this issue in its brief nor did the district court consider it," the Fifth Circuit noted.

November 16, 2022, 1:11 PM