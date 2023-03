News From Law.com

A family law attorney who repeatedly left it to opposing counsel to inform her client about her divorce was one of seven attorneys to receive suspensions, according to the March report of the State Bar of Texas. Dawn M. Korman of Georgetown received a five-year partially probated suspension on Nov. 29, 2022, with six months of the suspension being active and beginning Jan. 15, 2023.

March 01, 2023, 3:15 PM