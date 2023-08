News From Law.com

After a father sent angry text messages to his high school daughter's softball coach, and was banned from the games because of the messages, he filed suit claiming the First Amendment protected his speech. In an August opinion, authored by Judge Chad A. Readler, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit agreed, reversing the summary judgment dismissal of the father's complaint.

Tennessee

August 29, 2023

