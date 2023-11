News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit shot down a complaint against companies like 3M and DuPont this week after determining the plaintiff lacked standing to proceed with claims that the defendants caused the presence of five particular chemicals in his blood stream, known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

November 29, 2023, 11:25 AM

