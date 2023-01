News From Law.com

A plaintiff's inability to reimagine a safer minivan was part of what doomed a products liability lawsuit against FCA, the maker of Fiat and Chrysler automobiles. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, upholding a district judge's grant of summary judgment to FCA, was not persuaded by what the plaintiff argued would have been a safer design for a Chrysler minivan.

Automotive

January 23, 2023, 12:52 PM