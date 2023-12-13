Litigation Surge - Product Liability | Gerber Products | Law...

Litigation Surge - Product Liability | Gerber Products

Gerber Products was hit with a flurry of product liability cases last week in California over claims of toxic metals in its baby food. At least four federal lawsuits were filed on behalf of minors who allegedly developed autism from exposure to lead, arsenic and mercury in Gerber's products. The suits are part of a wave of cases filed after a Feb. 2021 Congressional investigation regarding trace metals in baby food products, though the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation declined to consolidate the cases. Last week's suits were filed by Walsh Law, the Wagstaff Law Firm and Wisner Baum LLP.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 13, 2023, 12:27 PM

