Litigation Surge - Health & Life Insurance | New York | Law....

Litigation Surge - Health & Life Insurance | New York

Major health insurers were slammed with lawsuits last month in New York. More than 20 federal cases were initiated against Fortune 500 insurers including Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealth, more than triple the usual monthly average. The majority of cases were brought on behalf of Rowe Plastic Surgery Center and accuse Aetna of providing insufficient reimbursement for breast surgery. Who's bringing the heat? Most of the suits are backed by Lewin & Baglio and the Levinbrook Law Firm.

July 06, 2023, 7:38 PM

