Litigation Surge - New York | Signature Bank | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - New York | Signature Bank

Signature Bank, whose collapse on March 12 was the third largest bank failure in U.S. history, saw a flurry of litigation last week. At least three federal lawsuits were initiated, including a securities class action alleging that Signature's excessive catering to crypto companies increased the likelihood that the bank would fail. Also, acting as receiver, the FDIC invoked the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act to remove two state court lawsuits filed in 2021 to New York Eastern District Court, followed by an immediate request to stay the proceedings pending the resolution of creditors' claims against Signature.

Banking & Financial Services

April 03, 2023, 2:24 PM

