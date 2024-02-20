Litigation Surge - Fortune 500 | Antitrust | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Fortune 500 | Antitrust

Major businesses were hit with a surge of antitrust litigation last week. At least seven federal antitrust class actions were launched against Fortune 500 companies, more than half of which accuse tire manufacturers like Bridgestone, Goodyear and Michelin of conspiring to drive up prices. Plus, two class actions were filed against Occidental Petroleum, Pioneer Resources and other oil producers; the suits are part of a wave of cases alleging that while the defendants should have increased domestic production to compete in 2021 when oil prices were skyrocketing, they instead conspired to limit production to keep prices artificially high.

