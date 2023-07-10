Litigation Surge - Transportation & Logistics | Uber | Law.c...

Litigation Surge - Transportation & Logistics | Uber

Uber was hit with a flurry of lawsuits last week, primarily over claims of sexual assault. At least seven federal lawsuits were initiated, including four cases brought on behalf of female passengers who were allegedly assaulted by Uber drivers; according to the complaints, Uber failed to fingerprint job applicants or run their names through an FBI database. The suits further accuse Uber of allowing applicants to begin driving passengers before background checks were complete. The cases are backed by Peiffer Wolf, Wahlburg Woodruff and Kherker Garcia.

Fortune 500

July 10, 2023, 1:16 PM

nature of claim: /