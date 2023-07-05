Litigation Surge - Oklahoma | McAfee & Taft | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Oklahoma | McAfee & Taft

There was a surge of federal litigation in Oklahoma last month driven by McAfee & Taft. At least four lawsuits were initiated in federal court, including two class actions brought on behalf of plaintiffs who allegedly received unsolicited marketing texts in violation of the Oklahoma Telephone Solicitation Act. The law took effect in Nov. 2022 and is nearly identical to the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act, which was amended in May to curb a wave of class actions. Of note, McAfee & Taft's co-counsel includes Hedin Hall, a Miami-based law firm which has filed numerous lawsuits under the FTSA.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 05, 2023, 2:56 PM

