Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Morgan & Morgan | Law.com...

Morgan & Morgan launched a flurry of employment class actions on Tuesday. At least three class actions were filed in Florida Middle District Court and Alabama Northern District Court. In Florida, Morca Construction is accused of paying a flat rate for overtime work and deducting $35 each week as a gas fee, while SNI Contracting is accused of misclassifying construction workers as independent contractors. In Alabama, restaurant chain Huddle House was sued for allegedly overstating the amount of tips received by employees in order to skirt minimum wage requirements.

Construction & Engineering

October 18, 2023, 12:49 PM

