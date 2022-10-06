Litigation Trend - California | Class Actions | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Trend - California | Class Actions

Class actions are on the rise in California federal courts. More than 80 cases were surfaced by Law.com Radar in September, continuing a upward trend that tracks back to last October. The average monthly case count during that span has been more than 20 percent higher than during the previous 12 months. The class actions underlying this trend are varied and include consumer protection, employment and privacy cases. Common targets include Amazon, Meta Platforms, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and Kia Motors. Who's getting the work? On the plaintiffs side, Bursor & Fisher, Pomerantz LLP, Milberg Coleman, the Kazerouni Law Group and James Hawkins APLC have been especially active, while Ogletree Deakins, Littler Mendelson, Seyfarth Shaw, Jackson Lewis and Gibson Dunn are frequently tapped by the defense.

Automotive

October 06, 2022, 2:08 PM