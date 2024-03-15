Litigation Surge - Maryland | Real Property | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Maryland | Real Property

National Railroad Passenger Corp., better known as Amtrak, launched a flurry of eminent domain lawsuits in Maryland last month. At least four federal lawsuits were filed seeking to acquire real property to make improvements to the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel; the suits contend that the project, also known as the Frederick Douglass Tunnel Program, will remedy age-related issues such as excessive water infiltration, structural deterioration and floor sinking, and two high-capacity tubes for electrified passenger trains will be constructed to reduce train delays. Amtrak is represented by Pessin Katz Law.

Transportation & Logistics

March 15, 2024, 12:28 PM

