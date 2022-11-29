Litigation Surge - Michigan | Labor & Employment | Law.com R...

Litigation Surge - Michigan | Labor & Employment

There was a spike in employment litigation in Michigan on Monday, primarily over COVID-19 vaccine mandates. At least 10 federal employment cases were filed in Michigan yesterday, well above the typical daily average. Nine of those lawsuits accuse Blue Cross Blue Shield, Accident Fund Holdings and Emergent Holdings of denying employees' requests for a religious exemption from COVID-19 vaccination requirements. The suits are backed by the Ann Arbor-based firm Hurwitz Law, which filed 12 similar cases in Michigan on Nov. 22.

Michigan

November 29, 2022, 5:19 PM