Litigation Surge - Product Liability | Honda Motor

Honda was hit with a flurry of product liability suits in June. At least three federal lawsuits were filed, including a wrongful death case brought on behalf of the estate of a married couple who died after an alleged braking defect caused them to drive their motorcycle down an embankment. The suits are backed by the Schiffman Firm, TSR Injury Law and Matoke Lyons Law.

Automotive

July 12, 2023, 4:46 PM

