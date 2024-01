Litigation Surge - Virginia | Labor & Employment

Employment cases surged in Virginia last month. At least 51 employment suits were initiated in federal court, a 70-percent jump from the typical monthly average. Most of the suits allege discrimination on the basis of race, religion or national origin, challenge denials of FMLA leave or accuse employers of committing wage-and-hour violations. 43 of the 51 cases were launched in Virginia Eastern District Court.

Virginia

January 17, 2024, 1:45 PM

