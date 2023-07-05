Litigation Trend - New Jersey | Labor & Employment | Law.com...

Litigation Trend - New Jersey | Labor & Employment

Employment litigation is heating up in New Jersey. Roughly 60 federal cases were initiated in June, continuing an upward trend which traces back at least 12 months. Monthly case counts during the trend period are now 20 percent higher than the previous 12-month average. Many suits allege discrimination on the basis of disability, race, age or gender. The most active plaintiffs firms include Karpf Karpf & Cerutti, the Jaffe Glenn Law Group and Costello & Mains, while the bulk of defense work is handled by Littler Mendelson, Jackson Lewis and Ogletree Deakins.

New Jersey

July 05, 2023

