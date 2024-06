Litigation Surge - Energy | Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil was hit with a flurry of lawsuits in federal court last week. At least three federal cases were initiated against the energy giant, two of which accuse subsidiary XTO Energy of ceasing operations at well sites and failing to pay oil and gas royalties. Who got the work? Reed Smith and Crowe & Dunlevy have entered appearances for XTO.

June 05, 2024, 1:15 PM

