Litigation Surge - Gaming & Esports | Copyright | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Surge - Gaming & Esports | Copyright

Law.com Radar detected a swarm of copyright suits in the gaming and esports industry last month. At least seven federal cases were detected by the platform, four of which were filed on behalf of Grover Gaming and Banilla Games; the suits, brought by Whiteford Taylor & Preston and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, accuse defendants of misappropriating source code and artwork to develop counterfeit versions of the plaintiffs' 'Fusion' casino-style games. Plus, 'League of Legends' developer Riot Games accuses Yotta Games and Westlake Technologies of creating the nearly-identical game 'War Spell: Team Tactics RPG,' and Nintendo seeks to enjoin Tropic Haze from selling 'Yuzu,' an emulator which allows purchasers to play pirated copies of games.

Gaming & Esports

March 13, 2024, 1:19 PM

nature of claim: /