Litigation Surge - Florida | Class Actions | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Florida | Class Actions

Class actions soared last month in Florida, according to Law.com Radar. More than 30 federal class actions were detected by the platform in March, twice the typical monthly average. What's driving the surge? A third of the cases accuse businesses like Amazon, Chili's and Estee Lauder of sending unsolicited marketing texts in violation of the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act, a state analog of the TCPA. Also, the University of Florida, Orlando Health and other defendants are under fire for allegedly sharing website visitors' private information with Facebook and other companies through tracking pixels on their websites.

Telecommunications

April 13, 2023, 5:52 PM

nature of claim: /