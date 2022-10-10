Litigation Surge - California | Trademark | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - California | Trademark

Trademark lawsuits surged last week in California federal courts. More than 25 cases were filed during the first week of October, nearly triple the usual weekly average. More than half the suits were brought on behalf of GS Holistic, a company which has sued dozens of smoke shops throughout Southern California in recent weeks for allegedly selling counterfeit smoking accessories. Also of note: Patagonia accused Walmart of selling clothing with Patagonia's iconic fish logo, while the producers of the Coachella music and arts festival are seeking to enjoin a trio of defendants from promoting their own music events in Los Angeles and Ghana under the name 'Afrochella.'

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 10, 2022, 5:51 PM