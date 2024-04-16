Litigation Surge - New York | Allstate | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - New York | Allstate

Allstate launched a litigation campaign in New York last month over alleged insurance fraud. The company filed at least 26 federal lawsuits in New York, almost ten times higher than the typical monthly average. Nearly all the suits accuse providers of medical devices such as hot/cold packs, lumbar cushions and compression devices of paying kickbacks to doctors and chiropractors at no-fault clinics in order to induce more equipment prescriptions for car crash victims, causing Allstate to receive inflated reimbursement requests. Who's bringing the heat? Allstate is represented by Morrison Mahoney.

April 16, 2024

