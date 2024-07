Litigation Surge - New Jersey | Gibbons

Gibbons and Sterne Kessler Goldstein & Fox launched a barrage of patent lawsuits in New Jersey on Tuesday, all on behalf of pharmaceutical company American Regent. At least 14 patent cases were filed seeking to enjoin competitors from selling generic versions of the plaintiff's parenteral nutrition products made with selenious acid; defendants include Cipla USA, Fresenius and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 17, 2024, 12:00 PM