Litigation Trend - Labor & Employment | Lowes | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Trend - Labor & Employment | Lowe's

Employment suits against Lowe's are on the rise. The company was hit with 10 employment cases last month, more than double the typical monthly average and continuing an upward trend dating back roughly 11 months. The suits mainly allege discrimination on the basis of gender, race, age and disability. Of note, the company agreed to pay $700,000 in September to settle an EEOC lawsuit alleging that Lowe's ignored complaints of sexual harassment at an Arizona store. Who's getting the work? Phelps Dunbar and Seyfarth Shaw are go-to counsel for Lowe's.

Fortune 500

January 03, 2023, 2:15 PM