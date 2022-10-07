Litigation Surge - New Jersey | Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello

New Jersey-based plaintiffs firm Carella Byrne had the automotive industry in its crosshairs last month, filing at least three federal class actions in New Jersey against major car companies. The claims are varied: One suit accuses online used car seller Carvana of skirting regulations and failing to resolve title and registration issues, causing the company's stock to decline in value; another suit alleges that airbag inflators manufactured by ARC Automotive and installed in GM vehicles can rupture and dispel metal shrapnel during a crash. The third suit alleges that car rental company Avis Budget Group fails to remit supplemental liability insurance payments to third-party insurers and instead retains the payments as profits.

Fortune 500

October 07, 2022, 9:33 AM