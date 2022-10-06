Litigation Surge - Product Liability | Polaris Industries

There was an uptick in product liability litigation last month against Polaris, a leading manufacturer of snowmobiles, motorcycles and other vehicles. Law.com Radar detected at least three federal lawsuits stemming from rollovers of the company's utility terrain vehicles, including one which left a minor paralyzed due to a spinal fracture and another which caused the plaintiff's arm to be crushed by a roll cage, necessitating an amputation. According to one of the complaints, UTVs are poorly regulated because the vehicles are designed for off-road use and therefore are not subject to regulations by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Fortune 500

