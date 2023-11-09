Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Costco Wholesale | Law.co...

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Costco Wholesale

Costco was hit with a flurry of class actions last month. At least seven federal class actions were filed, more than half of which contend that Costco's website contains tracking pixels that send customers' protected health information to third parties in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act, Washington Consumer Protection Act and other state and federal privacy statutes. Plus, two employment class actions accuse the company of failing to pay overtime. The suits are backed by several firms including Glancy Prongay & Murray, Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Tousley Brain Stephens.

November 09, 2023

