Litigation Surge - Data Breach | Samsung Electronics | Law.c...

Litigation Surge - Data Breach | Samsung Electronics

Samsung is facing a wave of data breach class actions following the company's recent disclosure that hackers accessed customer data on certain U.S. systems earlier this year. At least 10 federal suits were filed last month in New Jersey, California, Illinois, New York and Nevada claiming that Samsung has suffered repeated security breakdowns and failed to take reasonable steps to protect customer data. Who's bringing the heat? DiCello Levitt Gutzler; Seeger Weiss; Hausfeld LLP and Tycko & Zavareei are on a long list of plaintiffs firms that have filed cases.

Technology

October 03, 2022, 1:57 PM