Sunbeam Products and parent company Newell Brands were pummeled with product liability lawsuits in Florida on Thursday. At least six cases were filed in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of customers who were allegedly burned by exploding Crock-Pot Express Multicookers, which the defendants recalled in Nov. 2020. Who's bringing the heat? All six suits were filed by Chaffin Luhana and the Law Offices of Jason Turchin.

November 03, 2023, 1:37 PM

