Litigation Surge - Government | Alaska

Law.com Radar detected a cluster of cases targeting federal government agencies in Alaska last month. Five cases were filed in Alaska District Court against government entities on Radar's sector watchlist, including two suits filed by individuals who applied for special use permits to conduct big game guide services in the Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge; the suits accuse U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service of wrongfully granting the permit to someone less qualified. Plus, the nonprofit group VOICE of the Arctic Inupiat filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of the Interior and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management challenging a new rule which prohibits oil and gas production in over 10 million acres of the North Slope Borough.

Government

July 16, 2024, 2:52 PM