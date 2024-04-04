Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Amazon.com | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Amazon.com

Amazon was hit with a flurry of federal class actions in Washington last month. At least four cases were filed, two of which were brought on behalf of Prime Video subscribers who purchased a one-year subscription before Amazon announced in Jan. 2024 that subscribers who wished to avoid commercials would be required to pay an additional $2.99 per month. The suits accuse Amazon of violating various states' consumer protection laws by charging class members the additional fee before expiration of their one-year subscriptions; an identical class action was filed in Illinois in February. Who's bringing the heat? The Washington suits are backed by several firms including Siri & Glimstad, Tousley Brain Stephens and the Law Offices of David B. Richardson.

Technology

April 04, 2024, 2:07 PM

nature of claim: /