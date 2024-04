Litigation Surge - Wisconsin | Labor & Employment

Employment cases surged in Wisconsin last week. At least 11 federal employment suits were filed, nearly triple the usual weekly average; most of the suits pursue wage-and-hour claims or allege discrimination on the basis of race, age, gender or disability. Who's leading the charge? Nearly half the suits were brought by Walcheske & Luzi.

April 17, 2024, 6:12 PM

