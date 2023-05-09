Litigation Surge - New York | Data Breach | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - New York | Data Breach

Data breach class actions surged in New York last month, according to Law.com Radar. The platform detected five federal class actions accusing the American Bar Association, Block Inc. f/k/a Square, Baldor Specialty Foods and Mount Saint Mary College of failing to implement adequate safety measures to block cybercriminals from accessing the personally identifiable information of customers and employees. Who's leading the charge? The suits are backed by several firms including Milberg, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman and Weitz & Luxenberg.

May 09, 2023

