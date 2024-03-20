Litigation Surge - Florida | Hartford Financial Services | L...

Litigation Surge - Florida | Hartford Financial Services

Hartford Insurance was hit with a barrage of lawsuits last week in Florida. At least 10 federal lawsuits were filed, roughly four times the typical weekly average. Most of the suits challenge denials of long-term disability benefits. Plus, Hartford and other major insurers were hit with a civil RICO lawsuit alleging that the companies operate as a 'cartel' by offering back-end profits and commissions to independent brokers who steer customers into policies with higher premiums; the suit is backed by Farrow Law.

March 20, 2024

