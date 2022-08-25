Litigation Surge - New Jersey | ERISA | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - New Jersey | ERISA

The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 825 went on a filing spree on Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. Law.com Radar detected 10 ERISA lawsuits, nine of which seek to confirm arbitration awards requiring several construction companies and general contractors to submit remittance reports to Local 825. In addition to costs and attorneys' fees, the union seeks nearly $1.3 million in daily fines based on the defendants' ongoing refusal to comply with the awards. Notably, the awards were issued by default after the defendants failed to appear for the arbitration hearings.

Construction & Engineering

August 25, 2022, 3:11 PM