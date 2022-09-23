Litigation Surge - District of Columbia | U.S. Department of Justice

The FBI and Justice Department were heavy targets for litigation under the Freedom of Information Act on Thursday. At least four FOIA cases were filed in District of Columbia District Court, two of which seek records relating to the approval and execution of a search warrant last month at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Another lawsuit requests documents pertaining to former FBI Associate Deputy Director Jeffrey Salet, who retired from the agency's third-highest position only nine months after his appointment.

Government

September 23, 2022, 2:25 PM