Litigation Surge - District of Columbia | U.S. Department of...

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was hit with a barrage of lawsuits in District of Columbia District Court last week. At least nine cases were filed, well above the typical weekly average. What drove the surge? Seven of the nine suits were launched by Informed Consent Action Network, a non-profit organization which has been labeled as an anti-vaccination group; the complaints seek various documents under the Freedom of Information Act, primarily records and communications relating to COVID-19 vaccines. Informed Consent Action Network is represented by Siri & Glimstad.

March 26, 2024, 2:02 PM

